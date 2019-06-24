Following PML-N and PPP, ANP demands increase in salaries of govt employees

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 24th June, 2019) Awami National Party (ANP) leader Ameer Haider Khan Hoti has demanded 25 per cent raise in the salaries of government employees.

Expressing his views on budget in the National Assembly, the ANP leader said that the past governments are responsible for the current economic crisis.

Ameer Haider Khan Hoti said that we need to introspect what we lost and achieved in the past 10 months.

He said that the country’s economic situation is very poor. The inflation rate has climbed from 4% to 9%.

He demanded that the salaries of government employees should be raised by 25%.

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif had demanded 50 per cent raise in the salaries of government employees.

Addressing the NA session, Shehbaz Sharif demanded the government to raise salaries of grade 1-16 government employees by 50 per cent.

He also demanded that the minimum salary of a labourer be fixed at Rs20,000.

He said that people earning Rs100,000 should be exempted from tax.

The Federal government has approved 10% raise in salaries of BS-1 to BS-16 government employees in budget 2019.

Moreover, a 5% raise has been approved in salaries of BS-17 to BS-20 employees.

On the other hand, BS-20 and BS-21 employees will not be given any raise.

The pensions of retired government employees have also been increased by 10%.