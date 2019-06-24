UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Following PML-N And PPP, ANP Demands Increase In Salaries Of Govt Employees

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 52 seconds ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 01:42 PM

Following PML-N and PPP, ANP demands increase in salaries of govt employees

Ameer Haider Khan Hoti demanded that the salaries of government employees should be raised by 25%.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 24th June, 2019) Awami National Party (ANP) leader Ameer Haider Khan Hoti has demanded 25 per cent raise in the salaries of government employees.

Expressing his views on budget in the National Assembly, the ANP leader said that the past governments are responsible for the current economic crisis.

Ameer Haider Khan Hoti said that we need to introspect what we lost and achieved in the past 10 months.

He said that the country’s economic situation is very poor. The inflation rate has climbed from 4% to 9%.

He demanded that the salaries of government employees should be raised by 25%.

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif had demanded 50 per cent raise in the salaries of government employees.

Addressing the NA session, Shehbaz Sharif demanded the government to raise salaries of grade 1-16 government employees by 50 per cent.

He also demanded that the minimum salary of a labourer be fixed at Rs20,000.

He said that people earning Rs100,000 should be exempted from tax.

The Federal government has approved 10% raise in salaries of BS-1 to BS-16 government employees in budget 2019.

Moreover, a 5% raise has been approved in salaries of BS-17 to BS-20 employees.

On the other hand, BS-20 and BS-21 employees will not be given any raise.

The pensions of retired government employees have also been increased by 10%.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Awami National Party Poor Budget Ameer Haider Khan Hoti 2019 From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Post Balakot, Indian Navy kept hunting for missing ..

9 minutes ago

Renowned Punjabi actress Anjuman performs second m ..

18 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Ship Aslat Visits Salalah, Oman As P ..

26 minutes ago

PTA places double checks on online mobile registra ..

33 minutes ago

Aussie court rules media companies liable for Face ..

36 seconds ago

Wall collapses killing six street children in Ugan ..

37 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.