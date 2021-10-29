UrduPoint.com

Following The Golden Teachings Of The Last Prophet (PBUH) Is The Only Way To Achieve Success

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 12:01 AM

Following the golden teachings of the last Prophet (PBUH) is the only way to achieve success

Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad said on Thursday that following the glorious teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) in the real sense was the only way to achieve success in this world and hereafter

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad said on Thursday that following the glorious teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) in the real sense was the only way to achieve success in this world and hereafter.

He said this while addressing Interfaith Harmony conference at a local hotel.

Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad said that in order to achieve the targets of socio-economic development, and maintain peace in society interfaith harmony was very important.

He said that there was a need to make collective as well as concerted efforts for the promotion of interfaith harmony.

In this context he said: "Dialogue is the best way for finding solution to any problem" .

Related Topics

World Hotel Best

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives &#039;Nazarbayev Prize ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives &#039;Nazarbayev Prize for a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Wor ..

24 minutes ago
 Ras Al Khaimah’s economy set for healthy growth ..

Ras Al Khaimah’s economy set for healthy growth post-pandemic

54 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai, an opportunity to learn from UAE: ..

Expo 2020 Dubai, an opportunity to learn from UAE: Minister of Foreign Affairs o ..

1 hour ago
 AED4.9 bn of weeklong real estate transactions rec ..

AED4.9 bn of weeklong real estate transactions recorded in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Breast cancer situation very serious in Balochista ..

Breast cancer situation very serious in Balochistan: Dr Rubaba

8 minutes ago
 Performance review of ministries completed

Performance review of ministries completed

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.