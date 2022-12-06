Food Authority issues notices to food outlets, shops

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :District Halal Food Authority on Tuesday conducted raids on Kohat Main Highways and Orakzai Chowk here and issued notices to owners of various shops and food outlets on violation.

The teams inspected hotels, general stores, meat and dairy milk shops and sent samples of milk, oil, salt and meat to labs for testing.

The Authority's officials issued License notices and empowerment notices to owners of the shops and warned strict action in future.