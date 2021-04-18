Food Authority recover103000 litres unhealthy edible oil

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Safety Authority's major operation on Ring Road Peshawar, and recovered 103000 liters of substandard and unhealthy edible oil from the container here on Sunday.

According to details, the edible oil was supplied to local bakeries, chips factories and hotels, Food Safety Authority officials confirmed.

The officials said that a man was arrested for exporting unhealthy oil.

Unhealthy edible Oil filling center cell, large number of used cans exported brands were also recovered from the sites, the officials of the Food Safety Authority, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa informed.