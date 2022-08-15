UrduPoint.com

Food Authority Seals Fake Jaggery Factory In Peshawar, Confiscates 10,000 Kg Of Traditional Sweet

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2022 | 03:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Authority during its ongoing crackdown against sale of fake jaggery, has sealed a production unit on Charsadda road and confiscated 10,000 kg of sub-standard traditional sweet.

The workers at the production units were found using sub-standard sugar cane, chemicals, injurious artificial colour and sugar, said a press release issued here on Monday.

The raiding party of Food Authority also found the environment of the factory as highly unhygienic, press release added.

The factory was sealed over preparation of fake jaggery by using sub-standard ingredients including chemicals.

10,000 kg of prepared fake jaggery filled in 14 sacks was confiscated along with instruments including large size black woks used for melting of sugar.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General Food Authority, Shah Rukh Ali Khan said that the campaign against fake jaggery will continue till the availability of pure product in market.

The campaign will also be extended to other districts of KP after Peshawar and dealers of fake jaggery will be put behind the bar, he added.

