Food Authority seals two factories over production of unsafe food

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KP FS&HFA) during a crackdown on unsafe food items near Sabzi Mandi area of Peshawar on Tuesday confiscated over 30kg of sweets, 100 litres of rancid edible oil and over one kg of non-food grade colours.

The Food Safety team during the raid sealed the production unit, and a heavy fine was imposed against the culprits. The action was taken under the direction of the Director General KP FS&HFA Shahrukh Ali Khan.

During the raid, the Food Safety Authority confiscated unsafe sweets (Gur Menchay), normally available at various dry fruit shops and other carts. According to Food Safety Authority, strict action will be taken against all those involved in the production of unsafe sweets.

Similarly, a spices unit was also inspected in the vicinity, where the quality of the spices was found in a poor state.

The production unit was using banned china salt and non-food grade colour for the production of the spices.

The statement added that the unit was sealed over the violations of the Food Safety Authority Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) devised for spices units, and the mixing of unhealthy and hazardous ingredients.

According to Food Safety Authority, a number of hotels were inspected in Haripur area, where several were sealed over severe unhygienic conditions, while improvement notices were issued to others. In district Swat, various food outlets were inspected during a routine inspection, where the Food Safety officials sealed one restaurant over unsafe food and hygiene issues. According to Food Safety Authority, a number of other food-related outlets were inspected in various parts of the province, during the inspections improvement and warning notices were issued to a number of businesses.