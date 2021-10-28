UrduPoint.com

Food Dept Prepares Report On Price And Weight Of Roti

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 02:40 PM

Food Dept prepares report on price and weight of roti

The Food Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has presented a report to the district administration of Peshawar on weight and price of the bread (roti) in the wake of hike in the price of flour

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :The food Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has presented a report to the district administration of Peshawar on weight and price of the bread (roti) in the wake of hike in the price of flour.

The report would be presented to the commissioner Peshawar office on Thursday following which a raise of Rs2 to 5 was expected in the price of the bread.

According to the report a raise of Rs 2 was considered for the bread with a weight of 150 grams while Rs3 increase was estimated for the bread weighing 160 grams.

The Food Department has also prepared a report on supply of wheat flour from Punjab, increase in its price, sale of subsidized wheat in market and cancellation of license of flour dealers besides lists of nanbais and flour dealers to be presented to the Deputy Commissioner's Office here.

It is worth mentioning that the nanbais have raised the price of roti from Rs 5 to Rs10 after the price of flour recorded a surge.

