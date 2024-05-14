Open Menu

Food Deptt Removes DFC, Suspends AFC Over Alleged Corruption In Wheat Procurement

Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2024 | 12:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa removed District Food Controller Malakand and placed him closed to Directorate of Food while suspended Assistant Food Controller (AFC) Dargai, district Malakand over alleged corruption in wheat procurement.

A notification of the food department issued here on Tuesday said that both the officials have been directed to report to the Directorate of Food, adding that the action was taken in the light of monitoring reports and on public complaints.

The provincial Food Minister Zahir Shah Toru said that all possible steps were being taken to ensure transparency in the wheat procurement process, adding that Secret monitoring committees had been formed to monitor the procurement process.

He said that CCTV cameras have also been installed at all wheat procurement centers to monitor the procurement process and warned that strict action would be taken against corrupt elements.

He said that the government was committed to wipe out corruption from the province and urged citizens and media to point out the corruption and corrupt elements.

