Food Minister Punjab Bilal Yasin Visits Food Points
Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2024 | 07:24 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) In order to ensure the supply of healthy food to citizens in Ramazan, Food Minister Punjab Bilal Yasin visited food points at several places in Lahore.
The provincial food minister checked 13 well-known food points in Gulberg, Samanabad, Wagah and Shalimar Town. Four food points were sealed for poor arrangements during the visit while the other 4 were fined Rs. 2.5 lakh.
Similarly, rectification notices were also issued to 5 food points. Moreover, more than 2 tons of defective meat, oil and expired items were discarded at these food points.
Food Minister Bilal Yasin said that elements engaged in selling substandard food do not deserve any relaxation. He said that action has been taken on the presence of prohibited and expired items and poor cleaning arrangements.
The food minister said that rusty utensils were being used at food points and fast food was being prepared in dirty machines.
Bilal Yasin said that there is no record of oil change at the sealed points, that's why the food points were closed for violations of Pure Food Regulations.
He said that violation of laws will not be tolerated and elements destroying the health of citizens in the holy month are on our target.
Bilal Yasin said that the business community needs to ensure the implementation of laws if they want to do food business in Punjab. He said that elements who sell disease instead of food belong in jail. The Punjab Food Minister directed that all steps from preparation of food to supply in the market should be strictly monitored and no leniency should be shown in this regard. He directed that food safety teams should be active in the field throughout the province for ensuring quality food supply and reports should be sent to his office on a daily basis.
