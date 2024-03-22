Open Menu

Food Minister Punjab Bilal Yasin Visits Food Points

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2024 | 07:24 PM

Food Minister Punjab Bilal Yasin visits food points

In order to ensure the supply of healthy food to citizens in Ramazan, Food Minister Punjab Bilal Yasin visited food points at several places in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) In order to ensure the supply of healthy food to citizens in Ramazan, Food Minister Punjab Bilal Yasin visited food points at several places in Lahore.

The provincial food minister checked 13 well-known food points in Gulberg, Samanabad, Wagah and Shalimar Town. Four food points were sealed for poor arrangements during the visit while the other 4 were fined Rs. 2.5 lakh.

Similarly, rectification notices were also issued to 5 food points. Moreover, more than 2 tons of defective meat, oil and expired items were discarded at these food points.

Food Minister Bilal Yasin said that elements engaged in selling substandard food do not deserve any relaxation. He said that action has been taken on the presence of prohibited and expired items and poor cleaning arrangements.

The food minister said that rusty utensils were being used at food points and fast food was being prepared in dirty machines.

Bilal Yasin said that there is no record of oil change at the sealed points, that's why the food points were closed for violations of Pure Food Regulations.

He said that violation of laws will not be tolerated and elements destroying the health of citizens in the holy month are on our target.

Bilal Yasin said that the business community needs to ensure the implementation of laws if they want to do food business in Punjab. He said that elements who sell disease instead of food belong in jail. The Punjab Food Minister directed that all steps from preparation of food to supply in the market should be strictly monitored and no leniency should be shown in this regard. He directed that food safety teams should be active in the field throughout the province for ensuring quality food supply and reports should be sent to his office on a daily basis.

Related Topics

Lahore Business Poor Punjab Jail Oil Visit Wagah Gulberg Market National University All From

Recent Stories

Khawaja Salman emphasizes peaceful atmosphere

Khawaja Salman emphasizes peaceful atmosphere

1 minute ago
 Malaysia rejects chance to host 2026 Commonwealth ..

Malaysia rejects chance to host 2026 Commonwealth Games over costs

1 minute ago
 Speaker KP assembly violating constitution by not ..

Speaker KP assembly violating constitution by not summoning session: Kundi

1 minute ago
 Simon Harris set to be Ireland's youngest PM

Simon Harris set to be Ireland's youngest PM

1 minute ago
 CM Sindh to further strengthen coordination with f ..

CM Sindh to further strengthen coordination with fed govt to implement projects

5 minutes ago
 Adiala jail superintendent refuses online meetings ..

Adiala jail superintendent refuses online meetings between Imran, his lawyers

2 hours ago
Allied Bank and Teamup Ventures collaborate for 3r ..

Allied Bank and Teamup Ventures collaborate for 3rd Allied Bank Fintech Hackatho ..

2 hours ago
 Tough decisions to be made to save Pakistan, says ..

Tough decisions to be made to save Pakistan, says Shaza Khawaja

4 hours ago
 IMF recommends 18 per cent GST on petrol

IMF recommends 18 per cent GST on petrol

4 hours ago
 Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonigh ..

Inter-College Ramadan T20 Cup 2024 to begin tonight

4 hours ago
 Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined ..

Haier S800 LED TV: The Game Changer with Redefined Entertainment

5 hours ago
 FM urges considering aggressive financing for nucl ..

FM urges considering aggressive financing for nuclear energy projects

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan