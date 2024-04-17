Food Minister warns bakers over Roti prices

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister of Food, Zahir Shah has warned bakers of strict legal action for violating the government-fixed Roti price after the decrease in flour price.

Speaking to the media, the minister stated that those who charge prices higher than the prescribed rate for bread will face legal action, including fines and arrest.

He mentioned that the Roti price has been decreased following the reduction in wheat price, with the price of 100 grams of bread set at 15 rupees and the price of 200 grams of bread set at 30 rupees.

All commissioners, deputy commissioners, and the food Department have been instructed to implement the government's new Roti rate.

He warned that no negligence will be tolerated in implementing government orders and emphasized that if the public is not benefiting from the reduced prices, then there is no point in reducing the prices of wheat.