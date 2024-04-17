Food Minister Warns Bakers Over Roti Prices
Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2024 | 04:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister of Food, Zahir Shah has warned bakers of strict legal action for violating the government-fixed Roti price after the decrease in flour price.
Speaking to the media, the minister stated that those who charge prices higher than the prescribed rate for bread will face legal action, including fines and arrest.
He mentioned that the Roti price has been decreased following the reduction in wheat price, with the price of 100 grams of bread set at 15 rupees and the price of 200 grams of bread set at 30 rupees.
All commissioners, deputy commissioners, and the food Department have been instructed to implement the government's new Roti rate.
He warned that no negligence will be tolerated in implementing government orders and emphasized that if the public is not benefiting from the reduced prices, then there is no point in reducing the prices of wheat.
Recent Stories
Federal cabinet decides to write letter to provinces to enhance wheat procuremen ..
Pakistan and West Indies ODI series commences tomorrow
Babar Azam might be rested during T20I series against Kiwis: Pakistan head coach
Vivo V30 5G: The Perfect Blend of Enhanced Photography and Premium Design
Global financial institutions back Pakistan’s economic reforms
Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence reaches Islamabad
NAB exonerates Nawaz Sharif in Thoshakhana reference
US lauds Pakistan’s economic reforms amidst challenges
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024
Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid
France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Enhanced cooperation to tackle transboundary air pollution stressed7 minutes ago
-
311 fined, 45 held during crackdown on roti/naan overcharging7 minutes ago
-
LDA razes three illegal constructions8 minutes ago
-
29 wheat procurement centres set up in Bahawalpur17 minutes ago
-
Coordination between police, divisional admin need of hour: Commissioner17 minutes ago
-
Dealer arrested for supplying drugs to educational institutions18 minutes ago
-
RPO reviews security arrangement for Pak vs New Zealand cricket matches27 minutes ago
-
Action taken against overpricing of roti, naan27 minutes ago
-
50 cases registered for violating dengue SOPs27 minutes ago
-
USAID launches $10mln climate financing initiative in Pakistan27 minutes ago
-
Wheat, flour transportation without legal documents prohibited28 minutes ago
-
CPO orders arrest of double-murder accused28 minutes ago