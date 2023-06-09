Food safety team in Abbottabad conducts checking of milk, food items

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The food safety team of Abbottabad Friday conducted a raid on Salhad Road, Abbottabad.

During the raid, various vehicles involved in the supply of food items were checked, and collected milk and food items samples.

According to details, following the directives of Director General of Food Safety, Shahrukh Ali Khan, and Director of Operations, Altaf Hussain, a team of food and safety authorities conducted raids on vehicles carrying food items and milk for supply to the shops.

During the operation, milk samples were tested on the spot using the modern mobile testing lab. As a result, adulterated milk was confiscated, heavy fines were imposed, and improvement notices were issued. Additionally, a vehicle carrying dead poultry was intercepted and the owner imposed a heavy fine while the dead chicken was discarded.

Furthermore, the owners of other shops, hotels, and restaurants were informed about the SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) of the Food Authority.