Foolproof security arrangements for cattle traders,buyers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Additional IG Ghulam Mehmood Dogar on Saturday said the police had made foolproof security arrangements for safety of cattle traders and buyers.

He said that more than 1,000 policemwn would perform security duties and added that SPs, eight DSPs and 12 SHOs would be deployed as cattle markets had been set up in 12 places adjacent to the city.

The district government had set up five cattle markets in Sadar Division, two in City Division, one in Cantonment Division and four markets in Model Town Division. The markets have been set up in Punjab Society, DHA, Sagyan, Lakhodir, LDA City, Pine Avenue Road, Sabzi Mandi Kahna, Ring Road Gajumata, Saggian, NFC Society, Haveli Markaz Sundar Road Raiwind, and Hazrat Usman Ghani Road.

The CCPO said strict action would be taken against illegal cattle markets and sale points in the city and directed to ensure implementation on the coronavirus SOPs.

He said the Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit and police vehicles would ensure effective patrolling in and around cattle markets. He directed the officers to make special security arrangements at the entrance and exit of cattle markets.

He said that Dolphin and Police Response Unit teams would perform their duties in three shifts tillend of Eidul Azha.