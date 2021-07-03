UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foolproof Security Arrangements For Cattle Traders,buyers

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 06:40 PM

Foolproof security arrangements for cattle traders,buyers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Additional IG Ghulam Mehmood Dogar on Saturday said the police had made foolproof security arrangements for safety of cattle traders and buyers.

He said that more than 1,000 policemwn would perform security duties and added that SPs, eight DSPs and 12 SHOs would be deployed as cattle markets had been set up in 12 places adjacent to the city.

The district government had set up five cattle markets in Sadar Division, two in City Division, one in Cantonment Division and four markets in Model Town Division. The markets have been set up in Punjab Society, DHA, Sagyan, Lakhodir, LDA City, Pine Avenue Road, Sabzi Mandi Kahna, Ring Road Gajumata, Saggian, NFC Society, Haveli Markaz Sundar Road Raiwind, and Hazrat Usman Ghani Road.

The CCPO said strict action would be taken against illegal cattle markets and sale points in the city and directed to ensure implementation on the coronavirus SOPs.

He said the Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit and police vehicles would ensure effective patrolling in and around cattle markets. He directed the officers to make special security arrangements at the entrance and exit of cattle markets.

He said that Dolphin and Police Response Unit teams would perform their duties in three shifts tillend of Eidul Azha.

Related Topics

Raiwind Police Punjab Vehicles Road Sale Usman Ghani Market Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SCCI, AACC explore cooperation in education and he ..

12 minutes ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed chairs first meeting of Dubai M ..

27 minutes ago

Majid Al Osaimi meets with Uzbek Deputy Prime Mini ..

42 minutes ago

75,957 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

42 minutes ago

Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, Clalit Health Se ..

42 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,632 new COVID-19 cases, 1,561 reco ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.