Foolproof Security Being Ensured For Foreigners: Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2022 | 04:44 PM

Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshad Ahmed said that foreigner were the guest and foolproof security arrangements were being made for them to provide them sense of security across the region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Dr Irshad Ahmed said that foreigner were the guest and foolproof security arrangements were being made for them to provide them sense of security across the region.

During his visit of different areas for checking of security arrangements for foreigners here on Thursday, Dr Irshad Ahmed expressed satisfaction on the law and order situation in the region.

He said that environment and industries departments have been directed to check equipments installed at industrial units.

He said that the industrial units would be issued notices and then sealed over installation of unfit equipments and security arrangements.

Speaking on the occasion, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Javed Akbar Riaz said that all security departments were prepared to deal any emergency like situation.

He said that extra force would be deployed at sensitive places and offices of foreigners to avoid any untoward incident. He said that best security arrangements have been made at sensitive places.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan said that district administration and police following the combined law and order plan to ensure best arrangements. He said that checking of all factories and industrial areas was being made to improve security arrangements.

The commissioner also met with the foreigners working in different factories of the region.

