Foolproof security plan devised for Eid, Independence Day: RPO Bahawalpur

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bahawalpur Imran Mehmood has said that foolproof security plan has devised for Eid-ul-Azha and Independence Day

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bahawalpur Imran Mehmood has said that foolproof security plan has devised for Eid-ul-Azha and Independence Day.

He told that atleast 1220 Eid congregations will be held in Bahawalpur division for which 6664 police personnel will provide security cover.

He said that special police force will be deployed for Independence Day.

Imran told that all eid congregations have been divided into three categories according to their nature of sensitivity.

Overall 33 Eid congregations have been placed in category A which makes them most sensitive.

As many as 2412 police personnel and 640 national volunteers will perform duties at these 33 Eid congregations.

RPO further told that 287 police personnel are deployed at 28 animal selling points while 414 police officials are assigned duties at public places. He told that sensitive Eid Gahs, Masajid and Imam Bargahs will be monitored through 244 CCTV cameras and 930 metal detectors will be used besides walk through gates at 30 sensitive places.