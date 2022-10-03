Foolproof security to be ensured during Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police, Sukkur region, Javed Jiskani on Monday asked his subordinates to ensure high alert security arrangements for Eid Milad un Nabi (SAW) across the Sukkur division

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police, Sukkur region, Javed Jiskani on Monday asked his subordinates to ensure high alert security arrangements for Eid Milad un Nabi (SAW) across the Sukkur division.

The DIG directed SSPs of Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts to ensure fool proof security to Masajid, seminaries etc falling within their respective jurisdictions during the religious event.

He also instructed them to intensify patrolling, physical searching, random snap checking, besides vigilant picketing, and advance intelligence sharing to avoid any untoward incident on this occasion.