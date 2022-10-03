UrduPoint.com

Foolproof Security To Be Ensured During Eid Milad-un-Nabi

October 03, 2022

Foolproof security to be ensured during Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police, Sukkur region, Javed Jiskani on Monday asked his subordinates to ensure high alert security arrangements for Eid Milad un Nabi (SAW) across the Sukkur division

The DIG directed SSPs of Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts to ensure fool proof security to Masajid, seminaries etc falling within their respective jurisdictions during the religious event.

He also instructed them to intensify patrolling, physical searching, random snap checking, besides vigilant picketing, and advance intelligence sharing to avoid any untoward incident on this occasion.

More Stories From Pakistan

