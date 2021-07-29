'Foolproof security to be ensured during Muharram'

District Police Officer (DPO) Imran Kishwer on Thursday said foolproof security arrangements would be ensured during Muharramul Haram in the district

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Imran Kishwer on Thursday said foolproof security arrangements would be ensured during Muharramul Haram in the district.

He was chairing a meeting to review security arrangements to maintain law and order during Muharram at his office.

He directed officials to use all possible resources to protect lives and properties of people, and said negligence would not be tolerated in this regard.

The DPO appealed to scholars to extend their cooperation for religious harmony and peace.