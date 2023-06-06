UrduPoint.com

Football Talent Hunt Youth Sports League Trials On 12th

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2023 | 05:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Trials of Football men Talent Hunt Youth Sports League under the Prime Minister's Talent Hunt Youth Sports League, hosted by the University of Sargodha (UoS) in collaboration with the Higher education Commission (HEC) will be held from Monday (June 12).

The event aimed to identify and nurture young talent in the field of sports and it has the full support and commitment of Advisor to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Ms Shaza Fatima Khawaja and Chairman of the Higher Education Commission Prof Dr Mukhtar Ahmed.

Vice Chancellor University of Sargodha Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas expressed his pride in the university's involvementin the project and reiterated their commitment to ensuring its success.

He highlighted that sports played a vital role in transforming the youth into a self-confident, organized, and capable workforce.

Organizer Secretary Talent Hunt Youth Sports League and Director Sports UoS Ahmed Khan Haral said that football trials will begin at the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore, and players aged between 15 to 25 years are invited to register for the trials.

