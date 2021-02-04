UrduPoint.com
Foreign Diplomats To Be Invited For Livestock Expo-2021: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 07:10 PM

Foreign diplomats to be invited for Livestock Expo-2021: Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Abdul Bari Pitafi on Thursday directed concerned officials to finalize necessary arrangements in connection with the Expo livestock 2021 to be held in Hyderabad in which foreign diplomats will also be invited.

He said this while chairing a high level meeting to review the preparations of Expo livestock 2021, said a statement.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Culture and Tourism Sardar Ali Shah, the Secretary Livestock and Fisheries, Secretary Culture, the representative of DIG Hyderabad, SP Thatta, the representative of Commissioner Hyderabad, Additional Deputy Commissioner Thatta, Deputy Secretary Finance, DG Fisheries and DG Livestock and other officials.

The participants of the meeting were informed that the rare animal species of Indus Valley will also be displayed in the Livestock Expo2021.

