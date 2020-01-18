UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foreign Minister Qureshi Arrives In Qatar

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 09:46 PM

Foreign Minister Qureshi arrives in Qatar

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday arrived in Doha on an important visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday arrived in Doha on an important visit.

On his arrival, senior officers of the Qatari foreign ministry, Pakistan's Ambassador in Qatar Syed Ahsan Raza Shah and senior officials of the embassy received the foreign minister at the airport.

During the visit, the foreign minister would call on his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and would discuss the bilateral as well as the regional matters.

Related Topics

Pakistan Visit Qatar Doha Airport

Recent Stories

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan expresses displeasure over w ..

6 minutes ago

Clean & Green Punjab Campaign meeting held

6 minutes ago

Govt to remove genuine reservations of allies: Dr ..

6 minutes ago

IOK lockdown condemned as it enters on 167th conse ..

6 minutes ago

Swiss Feuz streaks to third Wengen downhill win to ..

21 minutes ago

No flour shortage in KP, Punjab abolished ban on f ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.