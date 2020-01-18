Foreign Minister Qureshi arrives in Qatar

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday arrived in Doha on an important visit.

On his arrival, senior officers of the Qatari foreign ministry, Pakistan's Ambassador in Qatar Syed Ahsan Raza Shah and senior officials of the embassy received the foreign minister at the airport.

During the visit, the foreign minister would call on his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and would discuss the bilateral as well as the regional matters.