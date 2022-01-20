Forensic audit of yarn shortage to be conducted: Asad Umar

Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Thursday said that forensic audit of yarn shortage would be conducted on the complaint of Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PHMA).

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Thursday said that forensic audit of yarn shortage would be conducted on the complaint of Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PHMA).

Addressing a meeting at PHMA Head Office, he said that the prudent policies of PTI government resulted in a visible increase in textile export.

In Pakistan the government not only successfully controlled the pandemic but also saved employment of the workers by keeping the industrial wheel in progress, he added.

He appreciated the PHMA members for 35 percent increase in export of hosiery, value added and garments sector. It played a major role in revenue generation and foreign exchange-earning, he added.

Earlier, Mian Kashif Zia Chairman PHMA paid best tributes to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan who directed to immediately clear the pending refunds of DLTL (Drawback On Local Taxes And Levies).

Former Chairman PHMA Mian Farrukh Iqbal and executive member Nahad Abbas also spoke on the occasion.

Later, Mian Kashif Zia presented PHMA shield to Federal Minister Asad Umar.

The meeting was also attended by State Minister for Information & Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, Chairman NA Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue & Economic Affairs Faiz Ullah Kamoka, Provincial Minister for Culture & Colonies Khayal Ahmad Kastro, Member National Assembly Sheikh Khurram Shahzad and others.