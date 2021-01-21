UrduPoint.com
Forgery Case: Court Reserves Verdict On Bail Plea

Muhammad Irfan 24 seconds ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 11:23 PM

Forgery case: Court reserves verdict on bail plea

A local court on Thursday reserved verdict on a bail application filed by Tahir Mubeen, Manager Operations of Platform Company

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :A local court on Thursday reserved verdict on a bail application filed by Tahir Mubeen, Manager Operations of Platform Company.

Tahir is accused of forgery of documents which were used to file a defamation suit against Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Shahbaz Gill.

Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Adeel Anwar heard the post-arrest bail petition filed by Tahir Mubeen.

A counsel for the petitioner appeared before the court.

However, a counsel on behalf of complainant SAPM Shahbaz Gill argued in the court that the accused Tahir Mubeen committed fraud and forgery.

He submitted that accused Tahir filed a suit against Shahbaz Gill on behalf of the company, without the clearance from the company's board of directors.

He also submitted that the authority letter given by the accused to the court supporting the authorisation was fraudulent. He pleaded with the court to dismiss the bail plea.

The court, after hearing both parties, reserved verdict on the bail plea of the accused.

It is worth mentioning here that Islampura police had registered a forgery case against the accused Tahir Mubeen on the complaint of SAPM Shahbaz Gill.

