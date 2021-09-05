UrduPoint.com

Former Advocate General Aminuddin Expresses Grief Over Death Of Geelani

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 03:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Prominent Jurist and former Additional Advocate General Aminuddin Baazi on Sunday expressed his grief over sad demise of Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

In a statement, he paid rich-tribute to his service for the political, social and freedom struggle of occupied Kashmir which would be remembered.

He said he spent all his entire life for the right of self-determination and independence of Kashmiris people and raised his voice at international forum against Indian state oppression in Occupied Kashmir.

He also prayed that Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.

