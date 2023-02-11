UrduPoint.com

Former CM Condoles With Senior Journalist

Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2023 | 02:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Former Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mehmood Khan Saturday visited the house of senior journalist, Azmat Gul at Shergarh, district Mardan and condoled over the death of his father.

He prayed to rest the departed soul in eternal abode with peace and granting courage to bereaved family members to bear the loss with patience.

Former provincial ministers including Shoukat Yousafzai and Taimur Salim Jhagra also condoled with Azmat Gul at his home. They also prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

More Stories From Pakistan

