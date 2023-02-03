UrduPoint.com

Former Cricketer Hafeez Gets Enrolled In KU HPESS Program

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2023 | 05:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :The renowned all-rounder and former captain of the national cricket team Mohammad Hafeez got admission to the BS Health Physical Education and Sports Sciences (HPESS)program at the University of Karachi (KU).

Mohammad Hafeez met the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi at the VC Secretariat on Friday.

The Chairman HPESS Professor Dr Basit Ansari was also present on the occasion.

The former cricket captain Mohammad Hafeez informed the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi that due to his commitments to national duty and sports, he was unable to continue his studies but now he had a chance to fulfill one of his dreams.

On this occasion, Mohammad Hafeez expressed that he was delighted to be a part of the country's largest public sector university and hoped that HPESS would help him in achieving his dreams of pursuing higher education.

Meanwhile, the KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi while welcoming Muhammad Hafeez to the University of Karachi said that students would learn a lot from the former captain's cricketing experience.

He mentioned that our young generation should also participate in sports as it is essential for mental and physical development.

He said that people should learn from the spirit of competition rather than getting jealous of someone's success.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi said that the University of Karachi provides curricular activities as well as extra-curricular activities to students.

He informed Mohammad Hafeez that after the remarkable victory against India and New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2021, the University of Karachi had announced fully paid scholarships for the team members and also decided to provide the best facilities and bear all the academic expenses of the sportsmen and sportswomen who have named the country in the international competitions.

