Open Menu

Former Diplomat Riaz Khokhar Passes Away

Faizan Hashmi Published December 26, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Former diplomat Riaz Khokhar passes away

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Pakistan's Former Foreign Secretary Riaz Hussain Khokhar passed away here on Tuesday after a brief illness, according to private news channels.

Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Sherry Rehman expressed her sincere condolences with the family and loved ones of the late ambassador.

"The late ambassador was always such a strong advocate of a progressive Pakistan and fiercely independent who served as Pakistan's foreign secretary among many other diplomatic posts in tough situations. Khokhar was always on the phone or in person to share his intellectual capital", she shared massage on X, formerly knows as Twitter.

Riaz Hussain Khokhar was born on December 31, 1942. He served as Pakistan's ambassador to India, the United States and China before leading the top post of Foreign Secretary of Pakistan at the Foreign Ministry.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Sherry Rehman China Twitter United States Pakistan Peoples Party December Post Family Share Top Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Shah Mahmood Qureshi is likely to be released from ..

Shah Mahmood Qureshi is likely to be released from Adiala jail toay

2 hours ago
 Rain disrupts second Pak vs Aus Test match in Melb ..

Rain disrupts second Pak vs Aus Test match in Melbourne today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 December 2023

6 hours ago
 UN expert calls Israeli conduct in Gaza ‘institu ..

UN expert calls Israeli conduct in Gaza ‘institutionalized impunity'

15 hours ago
 Quaid-e-Azam’s famous speech in late Imran Aslam ..

Quaid-e-Azam’s famous speech in late Imran Aslam voice available on Youtube: S ..

15 hours ago
Commissioner imposed ban on open tractor trolleys ..

Commissioner imposed ban on open tractor trolleys for 4 days

15 hours ago
 CM suspends Deputy Director Agriculture Extension ..

CM suspends Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Qambar-Shahdadkot

15 hours ago
 Nation celebrates Jinnah’s birth anniversary wit ..

Nation celebrates Jinnah’s birth anniversary with traditional zeal, fervor

15 hours ago
 CM for completion of civil works of PSCA projects ..

CM for completion of civil works of PSCA projects by Dec 31

15 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi condoles death of Nisar Qadri

Mohsin Naqvi condoles death of Nisar Qadri

16 hours ago
 CM KP congratulates Christian community, cuts Chri ..

CM KP congratulates Christian community, cuts Christmas cake

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan