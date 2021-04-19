Former FCCI executive member grieved

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :The mother of former executive member Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Jaleel Malik passed away after a protracted illness.

Her funeral prayers was offered in the mosque of Technical High school D-Ground People's Colony, which was attended by a large number of people belonging to all walks of life besides business and industrial community of the city as well as FCCI members and staffers.

Meanwhile, Engineer Hafiz Ehtesham Javed President FCCI expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief overdemise of mother of Jaleel Malik and prayed for the departed soul and patience for the bereaved family.