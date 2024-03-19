Former PM Muhammad Khan Junejo remembered on 31st death anniversary

Former Prime Minister Muhammad Khan Junejo remembered on 31st death anniversary observed in his native village on Tuesday

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Former Prime Minister Muhammad Khan Junejo remembered on 31st death anniversary observed in his native village on Tuesday.

According to details, the 31st death anniversary of the former PM Muhammad Khan Junejo, a revered and straightforward political figure in Pakistan's history, was solemnly observed in his native village, Khan Sahib Deen Muhammad Junejo near Sindhri.

The ceremony was attended by a significant gathering of political, social, and religious dignitaries from Mirpurkhas, Umarkot, and neighboring areas.

The event commenced with a recitation from the Quran, followed by Senator Asad Ali Khan Junejo, the son of the late Prime Minister, laying a wreath at his father's shrine and delivering a eulogy.

Langar, a communal meal, was served to attendees as a gesture of hospitality.

Senator Asad Ali Khan Junejo, Supreme Court lawyer and President of the Sindh High Court Circuit Mirpurkhas Bar, Advocate Jan Ali Junejo, along with other family members including Jafar Ali Khan Junejo and Ghalib Khan Junejo, actively participated in the commemorative ceremony, expressing gratitude to all those who attended.

