Former PM Muhammad Khan Junejo Remembered On 31st Death Anniversary
Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2024 | 09:17 PM
Former Prime Minister Muhammad Khan Junejo remembered on 31st death anniversary observed in his native village on Tuesday
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Former Prime Minister Muhammad Khan Junejo remembered on 31st death anniversary observed in his native village on Tuesday.
According to details, the 31st death anniversary of the former PM Muhammad Khan Junejo, a revered and straightforward political figure in Pakistan's history, was solemnly observed in his native village, Khan Sahib Deen Muhammad Junejo near Sindhri.
The ceremony was attended by a significant gathering of political, social, and religious dignitaries from Mirpurkhas, Umarkot, and neighboring areas.
The event commenced with a recitation from the Quran, followed by Senator Asad Ali Khan Junejo, the son of the late Prime Minister, laying a wreath at his father's shrine and delivering a eulogy.
Langar, a communal meal, was served to attendees as a gesture of hospitality.
Senator Asad Ali Khan Junejo, Supreme Court lawyer and President of the Sindh High Court Circuit Mirpurkhas Bar, Advocate Jan Ali Junejo, along with other family members including Jafar Ali Khan Junejo and Ghalib Khan Junejo, actively participated in the commemorative ceremony, expressing gratitude to all those who attended.
APP/hms/378
Recent Stories
Friends of Burns Centre hosted Iftar dinner for donors, staff
Vigil rally taken out in connection of International TB day in Larkana
Police arrest three gamblers, recover stake money
Crackdown against profiteers intensified
PCB names team of HBL PSL 9 with Shadab Khan as captain
SMBR reviews proposed housing schemes in 20 districts
Two women killed in separate accidents
Young man shot dead in target killing
UN warns 'planet on the brink' after warmest decade on record
2200 profiteers imposed fine of Rs17.905 mln
Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison
Dacoits loot cash, valuables worth Rs 1 million from shop
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Friends of Burns Centre hosted Iftar dinner for donors, staff3 minutes ago
-
Vigil rally taken out in connection of International TB day in Larkana3 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three gamblers, recover stake money8 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against profiteers intensified8 minutes ago
-
Two women killed in separate accidents8 minutes ago
-
Young man shot dead in target killing14 minutes ago
-
2200 profiteers imposed fine of Rs17.905 mln14 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison14 minutes ago
-
Dacoits loot cash, valuables worth Rs 1 million from shop14 minutes ago
-
Pakistan: The land of dates28 minutes ago
-
Two proclaimed offenders held2 minutes ago
-
Bilawal greets all communities celebrating Nowruz3 minutes ago