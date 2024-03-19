Open Menu

Former PM Muhammad Khan Junejo Remembered On 31st Death Anniversary

Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2024 | 09:17 PM

Former PM Muhammad Khan Junejo remembered on 31st death anniversary

Former Prime Minister Muhammad Khan Junejo remembered on 31st death anniversary observed in his native village on Tuesday

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Former Prime Minister Muhammad Khan Junejo remembered on 31st death anniversary observed in his native village on Tuesday.

According to details, the 31st death anniversary of the former PM Muhammad Khan Junejo, a revered and straightforward political figure in Pakistan's history, was solemnly observed in his native village, Khan Sahib Deen Muhammad Junejo near Sindhri.

The ceremony was attended by a significant gathering of political, social, and religious dignitaries from Mirpurkhas, Umarkot, and neighboring areas.

The event commenced with a recitation from the Quran, followed by Senator Asad Ali Khan Junejo, the son of the late Prime Minister, laying a wreath at his father's shrine and delivering a eulogy.

Langar, a communal meal, was served to attendees as a gesture of hospitality.

Senator Asad Ali Khan Junejo, Supreme Court lawyer and President of the Sindh High Court Circuit Mirpurkhas Bar, Advocate Jan Ali Junejo, along with other family members including Jafar Ali Khan Junejo and Ghalib Khan Junejo, actively participated in the commemorative ceremony, expressing gratitude to all those who attended.

APP/hms/378

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Supreme Court Sindh High Court Muhammad Khan Junejo Umarkot Asad Ali Family Event All From

Recent Stories

Friends of Burns Centre hosted Iftar dinner for do ..

Friends of Burns Centre hosted Iftar dinner for donors, staff

3 minutes ago
 Vigil rally taken out in connection of Internatio ..

Vigil rally taken out in connection of International TB day in Larkana

3 minutes ago
 Police arrest three gamblers, recover stake money

Police arrest three gamblers, recover stake money

8 minutes ago
 Crackdown against profiteers intensified

Crackdown against profiteers intensified

8 minutes ago
 PCB names team of HBL PSL 9 with Shadab Khan as ca ..

PCB names team of HBL PSL 9 with Shadab Khan as captain

25 minutes ago
 SMBR reviews proposed housing schemes in 20 distri ..

SMBR reviews proposed housing schemes in 20 districts

8 minutes ago
Two women killed in separate accidents

Two women killed in separate accidents

8 minutes ago
 Young man shot dead in target killing

Young man shot dead in target killing

14 minutes ago
 UN warns 'planet on the brink' after warmest decad ..

UN warns 'planet on the brink' after warmest decade on record

14 minutes ago
 2200 profiteers imposed fine of Rs17.905 mln

2200 profiteers imposed fine of Rs17.905 mln

14 minutes ago
 Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison

Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison

14 minutes ago
 Dacoits loot cash, valuables worth Rs 1 million fr ..

Dacoits loot cash, valuables worth Rs 1 million from shop

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan