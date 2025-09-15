Open Menu

Karachi Police Arrest 566 Suspects, Recover Drugs And Illegal Weapons In One Week

Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Karachi Police arrest 566 suspects, recover drugs and illegal weapons in one week

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Acting on the directives of Additional IGP Karachi Javed Alam Odho, police carried out a series of successful operations against criminals across the city last week.

According to Karachi police, seven armed encounters with robbers took place in different districts, during which one suspect was killed and 11 others, including nine injured bandits — were arrested. Police recovered 11 illegal weapons of various calibers and four motorcycles from their possession.

Overall, 566 suspects were arrested in operations conducted across East, West, and South zones.

In anti-narcotics drives and police encounters, officers seized 34.83 kilograms of hashish, crystal meth (ice), and heroin worth millions of rupees. Police also recovered more than 67 illegal firearms along with ammunition, allegedly used in robberies and other crimes.

Additionally, 21 snatched or stolen motorcycles and five vehicles were recovered during the crackdown.

Karachi police reiterated that operations against crime will continue to ensure public safety and maintain law and order in the city.

Recent Stories

AED4.9 billion in real estate transactions recorde ..

AED4.9 billion in real estate transactions recorded in Sharjah in August

17 minutes ago
 Tanweer Festival returns to Mleiha desert with glo ..

Tanweer Festival returns to Mleiha desert with global artists

47 minutes ago
 UAE’s Special Envoy for Business & Philanthropy ..

UAE’s Special Envoy for Business & Philanthropy concludes Italy visit to advan ..

47 minutes ago
 FANR showcases UAE Nuclear Energy Programme as glo ..

FANR showcases UAE Nuclear Energy Programme as global model to international del ..

1 hour ago
 Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Doha to lead state de ..

Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Doha to lead state delegation on behalf of UAE Pres ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah records 361% growth in capital investment

Sharjah records 361% growth in capital investment

2 hours ago
Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 preparations und ..

Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 preparations underway for region’s largest m ..

2 hours ago
 Integrated Transport Centre launches emirate’s 1 ..

Integrated Transport Centre launches emirate’s 1st trial operation for autonom ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Humanitarian dispatches second relief airlif ..

Dubai Humanitarian dispatches second relief airlift in less than week to Afghani ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Government Media Office launches new edition o ..

UAE Government Media Office launches new edition of 'Specialised Content Creator ..

2 hours ago
 Kazakhstan establishes Ministry of Artificial Inte ..

Kazakhstan establishes Ministry of Artificial Intelligence to spearhead digital ..

2 hours ago
 ADNOC Distribution: AI initiatives drive profitabi ..

ADNOC Distribution: AI initiatives drive profitability, enhance customer experie ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan