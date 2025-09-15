Karachi Police Arrest 566 Suspects, Recover Drugs And Illegal Weapons In One Week
Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2025 | 08:00 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Acting on the directives of Additional IGP Karachi Javed Alam Odho, police carried out a series of successful operations against criminals across the city last week.
According to Karachi police, seven armed encounters with robbers took place in different districts, during which one suspect was killed and 11 others, including nine injured bandits — were arrested. Police recovered 11 illegal weapons of various calibers and four motorcycles from their possession.
Overall, 566 suspects were arrested in operations conducted across East, West, and South zones.
In anti-narcotics drives and police encounters, officers seized 34.83 kilograms of hashish, crystal meth (ice), and heroin worth millions of rupees. Police also recovered more than 67 illegal firearms along with ammunition, allegedly used in robberies and other crimes.
Additionally, 21 snatched or stolen motorcycles and five vehicles were recovered during the crackdown.
Karachi police reiterated that operations against crime will continue to ensure public safety and maintain law and order in the city.
