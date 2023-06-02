UrduPoint.com

Former PTI MNA Joins PPP

Muhammad Irfan Published June 02, 2023 | 07:41 PM

A former member of the National Assembly of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf from NA-47, Jawad Hussain has joined the Pakistan Peoples Party after meeting President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari

Asif Zardari welcomed the former MNA in the PPP who apprised the party president of the situation in the former FATA and PATA, said a news release issued here by the party secretariat.

Jawad Hussain thanked the PPPP President for granting tax exemption given during PPP government under the FATA reforms and said that this exemption should be extended as it was necessary for economic development of the region and its people.

Asif Zardari supporting the demand of exemption of taxes in the area said that the PPP fully supported this legitimate demand and assured that he would speak to the Federal government in that regard.

Secretary General PPP, Syed Nayyer Hussain Bukhari, Acting President PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Minister of State Muhammad Ali Bacha and Secretary Information PPP and Minister of State, Faisal Karim Kundi were also present on the occasion.

