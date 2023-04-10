Close
Forty Political Detainees Shifted From IIOJK To Jails In India

Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Forty political detainees shifted from IIOJK to jails in India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :The Indian authorities have shifted over three dozen Kashmiri political detainees to different jails in India.

Over two dozen detainees had been shifted from Kotbhalwal Jail, Jammu, and half a dozen from Baramulla sub-jail to jail in jails of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in India, Kashmir Media Service reported on Monday.

Hundreds of Kashmiri prisoners, including APHC leaders area, were detained in New Delhi's Tihar jail, Agra Central Jail, UP's Naini jail, Haryana's Rootak Jail, Karnal jail, Mumbia, Bangeluru and Rajishtan's Central Jail Jodhpore.

India's overcrowded prisons confined more than half a million inmates at the end of 2021, with a majority of them being those under trial for crimes they had allegedly committed.

Among the 5,54,034 inmates across India's prisons, 77.1% were under-trials while 22.2% were those who had been convicted by a court of law, said data from India's National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

India currently has the sixth-highest share of pre-trial detainees in the world, according to data collated by the World Prison Brief. The five countries that are worse than India are Liechtenstein, San Marino, Haiti, Gabon and Bangladesh.

