Foundation Stone Of Grand Road In Picturesque Leepa Valley Laid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) : Jun 06 (APP):Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan on Sunday laid the foundation stone of grand road project in Leepa valley in Muzaffarabad division with the total cost of Rs. 53.70 million.

Addressing a gathering at Mouji in scenic Leepa valley after the stone laying ceremony, he highly commended the unprecedented sacrifices offered by the forward areas population of the top-mountainous Leepa valley in AJK facing Indian forces unprovoked firing from across the line of control.

He said the government has extended financial assistance to those affected by the firing of Indian forces at the line of control and launched various developmental projects in the area to mitigate sufferings of the people of the area.

He said the government has also constructed roads in Leepa from its own budget to bring about a socio-economic change in the lives of the people.

The Prime Minister said his government has also taken sponsorship to extend financial assistance to orphans, widows and down trodden segments of the society at their door steps.

Haider continued that said the incumbent government has taken concrete steps for the well being of the people and initiated development projects equally in all parts of the area.

He added that the special emphasis was being paid to the development of leepa valley, adding, the infrastructure was developed to raise the living standard of the people of the area.

The Prime Minister expressed the hope that his party would retain power in Azad Jammu Kashmir by winning the next general elections in view of the tremendous developmental work completed during its regime.

