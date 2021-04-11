Foundation stone of Islamabad Space Observatory to be laid on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain will lay the foundation stone of Islamabad Space Observatory at Shakarparian Islamabad on April 12 (Monday).

The objectives of establishing this observatory are to address the issue of moon sighting on the occasions of Ramazan, Eidul Fitr, Eidul Azha and Muharram ul Haram so that the entire nation can observe these religious events with complete harmony and unity.

This would also help in scientific research, formal and informal science education.

The space observatory would play an instrumental role in educating youth on astronomy and related phenomena of space science and impart knowledge based entertainment to students and the general public.

It would pave the way to establish a fully synchronized space museum/planetarium/ observatory.