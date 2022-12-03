UrduPoint.com

Foundation Stone Of New Building Laid Of Dhamyal Police Station

Muhammad Irfan Published December 03, 2022 | 05:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja along with City Police Officer CPO Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari laid the foundation stone of the new building of Dhamyal police station here on Saturday, informed a police spokesman.

SP Security Faisal Salem, police officers, and local notables of area were present on the occasion.

Provincial Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja while addressing the occasion said that the construction of the new police station was a good example of community policing.

Dhamyal police station will be useful as citizens were saved from the hassle of long-distance travel.

The construction of Dhamyal, Chakri, Patriata and Phagwari police stations will provide convenience to the citizens.

The best police team was working in Rawalpindi, the provincial minister said.

The minister said that the government was making every possible effort to solve the problems of the citizens.

City Police Officer CPO Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari in his address said that the new police station would help in better policing and better service delivery to the citizens.

CPO said that with the construction of the police station building, it would be possible to provide better facilities for the force also.

Construction of separate police stations will help in controlling crime, he added.

