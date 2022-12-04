Four arrested, Kalashnikov recovered

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :The district police claimed to have arrested four suspects and recovered a Kalashnikov and other weapons from their possessions during raids conducted in different areas.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said that after receiving information, the police teams of three police stations conducted search of four persons and recovered weapons from their possessions.

The recovered weapons included a Kalashnikov, two pistols and one rifle.

Separate FIRs have been registered against the accused at PS Sama Satta, PS Anaiyti and PS Hasilpur. The police have launched further investigation into the cases.