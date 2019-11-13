Four-day anti-polio drive to start from Nov 18 in Hazara division

(@imziishan)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Like other parts of the country four days anti-polio drive would kick off to give oral polio vaccine to 913312 children in the area.

Health department has formed 3233 immunization teams while 735 static and 143 mobile centers would be established to vaccinate the children in all over Hazara division those would be monitored by 76 officers.

The drive would continue�in 236 Union Councils of all 8 districts of Hazara division.

Commissioner Hazara division Syed Zaheer ul islam directed the vaccination staff to must immunize every under 5 years of age child and must vaccinate the children those have refused the vaccination teams.

�Commissioner Hazara division also directed the DHO and WHO representatives to form anti-Polio drive teams according to the number of children in the region and arrange the anti-polio campaign programme where necessary, instruct the polio teams to submit the empty ampules of the vaccine in the office after completion of the work and trained the polio team workers before leaving for the drive. ��