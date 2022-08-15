Four die as dam swept away in Musakhail

MUSAKHAIL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :As many as 12 people were drowned in the floodwaters when a dam in Musakhail, Balochistan swept away following the torrential rains on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Yasir Iqbal Dashti said that rescue officials fished out bodies of four people. However, they were trying to find another eight people drowned in the gushing waters, he added.

He said hundreds of houses were collapsed during the recent spell of heavy rains. According to official data, the death toll in Balochistan has reached 194.

Floods have wreaked havoc on villages in Balochistan, leaving the flood-hit people trapped under the open sky, waiting for some aid from the government.

The heavy rain has also left the sewerage system of many areas choked, forcing the people to reach their destinations after passing through the dirty water accumulated in the streets and roads.