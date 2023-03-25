UrduPoint.com

Four Held For Possessing Illegal Arms

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2023 | 07:12 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ) :Police have arrested four illegal arms holders and recovered arms, and ammunition from their possession during a crackdown here on Saturday, informed a police spokesman.

Waris Khan police held three illegal arms holders Usman, Ismail, Ahmed Javed and recovered 03 pistols 30 bore from their possession.

Similarly, Westridge Police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Farid.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations appreciated the performance of the police team adding that operation against illegal arms holders would be continued without any discrimination.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police arrested 32 professional beggars.

According to the spokesman, the beggars were held from different areas of the city.

