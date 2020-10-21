UrduPoint.com
Four Held For Selling Petrol, Refilling Gas Illegally

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 08:05 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Police in a crackdown have arrested four persons for selling petrol and gas illegally and seized filling instruments from their possession.

Police spokesman informed that a team under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO), Naseerabad police station conducted a raid and nabbed Abdullah and Muhammad Naeem on the charges of gas re-filling illegally and seized gas filling instruments, cylinders from their custody.

In another operation, Taxila police station arrested Sahib Khan and recovered 120 liter of petrol while held Zohaib khan and recovered gas filling instruments, measuring tools and cylinders.

Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.

