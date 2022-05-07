UrduPoint.com

Four Held In Separate Actions; Arms, Drugs Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2022 | 08:20 PM

Four held in separate actions; arms, drugs recovered

Karachi Police on Saturday arrested four accused in separate actions from different areas

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :Karachi Police on Saturday arrested four accused in separate actions from different areas.

According to police, three alleged street criminals including one in injured condition were arrested after an encounter at Jangal Goth, Super Highway. Accused were identified as Fazal (injured), Saifullah and Farman.

Three pistols along with rounds and a motorcycle were recovered from their possession. The injured accused was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, an alleged drug peddler and motorcycle lifter was arrested from the limits of Clifton police station. Police recovered a motorcycle stolen from Malir Cantt area and 102 grams of hashish from accused Usman Ghani.

Cases have been registered and further investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Karachi Injured Police Martyrs Shaheed Police Station Malir Usman Ghani Criminals From

Recent Stories

Body of police constable found after 36 days in Lo ..

Body of police constable found after 36 days in Lower Kohistan

30 seconds ago
 EU's Coreper II Postpones Meeting on New Russia Sa ..

EU's Coreper II Postpones Meeting on New Russia Sanctions - Source

32 seconds ago
 Development work restarted: Minister

Development work restarted: Minister

33 seconds ago
 Brother kills sister over property dispute

Brother kills sister over property dispute

35 seconds ago
 Allied parties united under leadership of PM Sheba ..

Allied parties united under leadership of PM Shebaz Sharif: Muqam

47 minutes ago
 PDMA issues heat wave alert for Punjab during next ..

PDMA issues heat wave alert for Punjab during next week

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.