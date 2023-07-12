Open Menu

Four Hospitals Sealed For Defying Licensing Regulations

Umer Jamshaid Published July 12, 2023 | 05:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has sealed four hospitals, and three laboratories besides suspending indoor services of two more hospitals for indulging in medical negligence, non-implementation of the minimum service delivery standards (MSDS) and violation of the licensing regulations.

In a special inspection of the Shahid General Hospital, Kabirwala, district Khanewal, the PHC team sealed its operation theatre, treatment area, and rooms of a doctor and lady health visitor, besides suspending its indoor, blood transfusion and surgical services.

At the time of the visit, no doctor was present, and records regarding the availability of consultants, medical officers (MOs) and staff nurses were not made available whereas only a dispenser was found running the hospital. Also, patients' record was unavailable.

While taking action on a complaint of a surgical gauze piece left in the abdomen after appendicectomy at the Rehman Hospital, Dunyapur, district Lodhran, its two OTs, a laboratory and indoor were sealed besides suspending its gynaecological and blood transfusion services.

It was found that there was no proper emergency equipment, the record of sterilisation and OT disinfection and waste disposal arrangements besides deficient files of consultants, MOs and paramedics.

In the sealed lab, specialised tests were being performed and reported without a pathologist. The administration of the hospital was directed to immediately shift two admitted patients to another PHC-qualified hospital for further treatment.

In Bahawalnagar, the National Hospital was completely sealed after a botched-up surgery resulted in the amputation of a girl's arm.

Also, four healthcare establishments (HCEs) of Multan – being run by a non-governmental organisation Youth Community Development Organisation (YCDO) were sealed for not complying with the licensing regulations despite repeated warnings in this regard. Resultantly, the hospitals had been stopped from providing any kind of healthcare services.

The closed-down HCEs included YCDO Eye General Hospital and Diagnostic Centre, YCDO Idrees Memorial Hospital and Diagnostic Centre and YCDO Hospital and Diagnostic Centre.

Moreover, an OT and a lab were sealed besides suspending indoor services of another YCDO hospital. Its administration was directed to immediately shift patients to another hospital.

It was also instructed to appear before the Commission for explaining its position regarding the violations, said a press release issued here.

More Stories From Pakistan