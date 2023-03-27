UrduPoint.com

Four Illegal Housing Developers Booked

Published March 27, 2023

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) booked four developers on the charge of establishing illegal housing colonies in Faisalabad.

A spokesman said here on Monday that Deputy Director Town Planning-II Ahmad Ibrahim received complaints that developers of four housing schemes including Ahmad, Shahid, Sajjad, Shafiq and Hajji Bashir had established their illegal colonies in Chak No.

65-JB, Chak No.66-JB and Chak No.67-JB and sold out plots to the citizens fraudulently without getting prior approval from the department.

These developers were already issued warnings in addition to sealing premises of their schemes but they violated the town planning rules.

FDA Deputy Director got cases registered against them while further action was underway, he added.

