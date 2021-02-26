UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four Injured In Accidents Related To Kite Flying

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 08:24 PM

Four injured in accidents related to kite flying

At least four persons including two boys suffered injuries here on Friday in different accidents related to kite flying

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :At least four persons including two boys suffered injuries here on Friday in different accidents related to kite flying.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesman, two boys aged 12 to 14 suffered injuries while catching stray kites.

A boy was electrocuted while catching a stray kite in Afandi Colony, Sadiqabad area today.

The spokesman informed that a 12 years old victim was playing in the street when he tried to catch a stray kite and accidently touched the electric wire.

He suffered severe electric shock, resulting in multiple burns to his body and shifted to hospital where his condition is stated to be critical.

In another accident, a 14 year old boy namely Shahriyar Gill son of Saleem Gill, resident of Kotha Kallan, Morgah got injured when he collided with a motorcycle in a bid to catch a stray kite in City Bakery, Peshawar Road area.

In third incident, a police constable namely Syed Mujtaba son of Syed Tahir Abbas, who was on duty in 'Maai Sharfan Masjid, Dhoke Ratta area near Quetta hotel fell from height when he was trying to arrest the kite flyers.

He was given first aid on the spot by Rescue-1122 and shifted to Holy Family Hospital.

In fourth incident, a man who was standing on a road in New Darbar travel Mandi Mor area, IJP Road receiveda stray bullet at his neck and got injured.

Rescue-1122 immediately shifted the victim to nearby hospital for medical treatment, the spokesman informed.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Peshawar Quetta Police Hotel Road Man Sadiqabad Mosque Family From

Recent Stories

Sindh Assembly session adjourned till Monday

36 seconds ago

Sindh Govt's crackdown against PTI leaders, worker ..

39 seconds ago

Riphah International University launched book on C ..

16 minutes ago

Saudi envoy calls on Railway minister

16 minutes ago

S.African wine 'paradise' finds success by going i ..

18 minutes ago

PAF releases "Sada-e-Pakistan" national song to tr ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.