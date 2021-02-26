Four injured in accidents related to kite flying

At least four persons including two boys suffered injuries here on Friday in different accidents related to kite flying

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :At least four persons including two boys suffered injuries here on Friday in different accidents related to kite flying.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesman, two boys aged 12 to 14 suffered injuries while catching stray kites.

A boy was electrocuted while catching a stray kite in Afandi Colony, Sadiqabad area today.

The spokesman informed that a 12 years old victim was playing in the street when he tried to catch a stray kite and accidently touched the electric wire.

He suffered severe electric shock, resulting in multiple burns to his body and shifted to hospital where his condition is stated to be critical.

In another accident, a 14 year old boy namely Shahriyar Gill son of Saleem Gill, resident of Kotha Kallan, Morgah got injured when he collided with a motorcycle in a bid to catch a stray kite in City Bakery, Peshawar Road area.

In third incident, a police constable namely Syed Mujtaba son of Syed Tahir Abbas, who was on duty in 'Maai Sharfan Masjid, Dhoke Ratta area near Quetta hotel fell from height when he was trying to arrest the kite flyers.

He was given first aid on the spot by Rescue-1122 and shifted to Holy Family Hospital.

In fourth incident, a man who was standing on a road in New Darbar travel Mandi Mor area, IJP Road receiveda stray bullet at his neck and got injured.

Rescue-1122 immediately shifted the victim to nearby hospital for medical treatment, the spokesman informed.