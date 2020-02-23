Four injured in road incident.

Seri (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd February, 2020) A wedding car fell into deep ditch at Khuiratta in which four persons including three women were injured , out of which one was in critical condition.The wounded included groom's father 55 years Abdul Rasheed.

, 60 years old Motia Begum, 24 years old Sameena wife of Muhammad Adnan and 26 years old Farmena wife of Sohail.The injured persons were taken to the hospital at Kotli immediately, where Motia Begum was referred to Rawalpindi due to critical condition.