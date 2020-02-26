Four-member committee constituted to resolve dispute between opposition, treasury

UrduPoint.com
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Wednesday constituted a four-member committee to resolve the dispute between opposition and treasury benches.

The committee consisting of Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Sultan Muhammad, Minister Finance Taimoor Slim Jhagra, Minister food Qalandar Lodhi and Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai was tasked to resolve the ongoing dispute.

The committee would hold meeting with the opposition members and submit report to Speaker said a press release.

It is worth mentioning here that the opposition started protest from the last five proceedings of assembly against the Speaker's partial attitude.

