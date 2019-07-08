UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Four More Polio Cases Found In Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 03:38 PM

Four more polio cases found in Pakistan

Amid propaganda against the polio vaccine and refusal by parents to inoculate their children against the virus, four more polio cases in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th July, 2019) Amid propaganda against the polio vaccine and refusal by parents to inoculate their children against the virus, four more polio cases in Pakistan.Not a single child out of the five victims had been vaccinated against the crippling disease during immunization campaigns.According to a notification of the National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad, two of the four children with polio virus hailed from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while others two from Balochistan.Polio virus confirmed in 2.5 years old child from Union Council Haveed of District Bannu whiles one another one year girl from UC Janikhel also reported to polio virus.

Two kids from Jaffarabad and Qila Abdullah districts of Balochistan were also affected from polio virus.With the latest addition, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, including the newly merged tribal districts, shares 41 of the total 25 cases reported across the country so far this year, while two cases from Sindh, three from Punjab and eight cases reported from Baluchistan.In a sharp contrast, last year 12 cases were reported from across the country and only eight in 2017.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Bannu Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio Punjab Qila Abdullah 2017 From

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz contacts Nasir Butt following judge A ..

21 minutes ago

Shehbaz appears before accountability court in Ash ..

50 seconds ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan summons cabinet meeting ..

51 seconds ago

'Spider-Man' flies again, leading North America bo ..

53 seconds ago

Stevie Wonder tells London concert he will have a ..

55 seconds ago

People are not happy with Yasir Hussain kissing Iq ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.