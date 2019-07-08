Four more polio cases found in Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Amid propaganda against the polio vaccine and refusal by parents to inoculate their children against the virus, four more polio cases in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th July, 2019) Amid propaganda against the polio vaccine and refusal by parents to inoculate their children against the virus, four more polio cases in Pakistan.Not a single child out of the five victims had been vaccinated against the crippling disease during immunization campaigns.According to a notification of the National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad, two of the four children with polio virus hailed from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while others two from Balochistan.Polio virus confirmed in 2.5 years old child from Union Council Haveed of District Bannu whiles one another one year girl from UC Janikhel also reported to polio virus.

Two kids from Jaffarabad and Qila Abdullah districts of Balochistan were also affected from polio virus.With the latest addition, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, including the newly merged tribal districts, shares 41 of the total 25 cases reported across the country so far this year, while two cases from Sindh, three from Punjab and eight cases reported from Baluchistan.In a sharp contrast, last year 12 cases were reported from across the country and only eight in 2017.