Four of a family killed in road mishap in Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 12:31 PM

At least four members of the same family, including two children, were died and five other were critically injured in a road accident at the Galyana Road in Rawalpindi on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :At least four members of the same family, including two children, were died and five other were critically injured in a road accident at the Galyana Road in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

According to details, an over-speeding jeep hit a taxi car from behind at the Galyana Road in Rawalpindi, killing Nasreen, Nazir, 10-year-old Mahnoor and 7-year-old Hasba on the spot, a private news channel reported.

Five persons including three children also sustained injuries in the accident who were identified as Shaheen, Kamran, three-year-old Ali, six-year-old Iman and eight-year-old Dua.

Rescue teams reached on the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

Police said the driver of the jeep managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

Police have registered a case and further investigation was underway.

