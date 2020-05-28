Four people died in rivers, streams of Haripur while swimming

Despite a ban on swimming in the dams, lakes and streams of district Haripur at least four people have lost their lives during the last two days of Eid-ul-Fitr vacation while swimming

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Despite a ban on swimming in the dams, lakes and streams of district Haripur at least four people have lost their lives during the last two days of Eid-ul-Fitr vacation while swimming.

As the mercury increases above 35-degree people particularly youth from Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Taxila, Hassan Abdal, Haripur, Abbottabad and other areas reached Khanpur dam, Ghazi Brotha, Bhutri dam and streams to enjoy the cool and deep water but unfortunately every year many people died while swimming.

Asif Masood son of Masood resident of Tarlia Islamabad visited stream Haro at Khanpur along with his friends for a picnic and started swimming in the deep water of the stream where the fast pace of water could not allow to come out and lost his life.

His friends called Rescue 1122 Khanpur for help, the swimmers of the Rescue recovered the dead body of Asif Masood and handed over to the family after completion of medicolegal formalities.

At the same place another person who also drowned in the Haro stream while swimming recovered by the Rescue 1122, through social media the boy was identified as Hamad Azhar resident of Supply Abbottabad.

On the third day of Eid Kashif son of Khalid resident of Golra Road Rawalpindi who was visiting Haripur along with his family and went to river Door at Qazian village for swimming where he was drowned by a flash flood and recovered by the locals.

At Ghazi Brotha stream a family of Afghan Refugee camp Haripur came for a picnic when 20 years old boy Ghulab son of Arifullah drowned in Ghazi Brotha stream. Rescue 1122 and local swimmers have tried all night to find his dead body but they failed.

On19th May Deputy Commissioner Haripur imposed a ban on swimming in rivers, streams, ponds, and lakes of the district Haripur.

The ban was imposed for the protection of precious human lives and restricted the people for taking baths, swimming and jumping in the dams and spillways including Ghazi Brutha stream, Tarbaila lake, and Khanpur lake, Khanpur dam spillway, River Indus, Bhutri dam and Khair Bara dam.

During the last couple of years owing to the scratching heat, thousands of the locals and people from other parts of KPK and Punjab have visited the dams and streams of district Haripur in summer season, unfortunately, dozens of the people have drowned in the fast and furious waves of the rivers and streams, lakes, and ponds of district Haripur while swimming.