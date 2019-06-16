Four persons killed in separate accidents on M-9 motorway

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :Four persons lost their lives in two separate accidents on M9 Motorway in Jamshoro district on Sunday.

According to Jamshoro police, two mechanics repairing a truck trawler on the motorway near Lunikot police station were struck by another truck.

The truck driver and cleaner were injured in the accident and were shifted to Trauma Center Nooriabad.

The police identified the deceased as Ahmed and Afaque, both residents of Muzafargarh, Punjab.

In a similar accident near Nooriabad on the motorway, a truck driver and cleaner ran over by another truck while they were replacing punctured tyre of their vehicle.

The police identified the deceased as Zaheer Abbass and Kamran Aiwan, both the residents of Karachi.

The police said the truck driver escaped after the incident. The Jamshoro police have still not registered FIRs of the two incidents.