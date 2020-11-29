Four policemen diagnosed positive for coronavirus in 24 hours

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :With four new cases reported in last 24 hours, around 3562 personnel and officers of Sindh Police had been infected with coronavirus so far, informed spokesman to Sindh Police on Monday.

He said 20 policemen lost their battle against COVID-19.

He told that currently 157 officers and personnel were under treatment while 3475 had return to their homes after recovering from the disease.

The spokesman said all due care was being provided to the affected cops.