Four Policemen Injured In Exchange Of Firing With Terrorists

Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2022 | 10:28 PM

Four policemen injured in exchange of firing with terrorists

At least four cops, including a DSP, were injured during the intense exchange of firing between the police and alleged terrorists in Matta, an upper area of Swat

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :At least four cops, including a DSP, were injured during the intense exchange of firing between the police and alleged terrorists in Matta, an upper area of Swat.

According to media reports, the police was carrying out a search operation in the area, when alleged terrorists opened fire on them. A heavy contingent of police reached the spot and cordoned off the area.

